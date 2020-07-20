Best Bites: Talenti Salted Caramel Truffle Gelato Layers

Sometimes you need a decadent treat to look forward to - like wine at the end of a long day. For me, Talenti gelato has always been my splurge dessert. Its intensely refreshing flavors stimulate your taste buds with every spoonful, prompting you to savor each bite. But as idyllic as this new version seemed - with its layers of dulce de leche, chocolate cookies and caramel truffles enveloped in the salted caramel and vanilla gelato - I was left craving the simplicity of Talenti's original flavors. The new textural dimensions were overwhelmingly sweet and the gelato unusually soupy. Quite simply, more, in this case, was not better. Talenti makes a great gelato, but go for other flavors, such as Pacific Coast Pistachio, a favorite.

Size: 11.4 ounces

Price: $4.69

Available: Most grocery stores

