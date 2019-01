The world of potato chips is where all of the flavor innovation is these days. Culinaria - and therefore Schnucks - has a wonderful entry into the field. Sweet Chili & Sour Cream Kettle Cooked Chips are not too spicy, not too sweet and deliciously crunchy. They are absolutely addictive.

Size: 8 ounces

Price: $1.69 (on sale)

Available: Schnucks

