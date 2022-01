If the winter doldrums have you down, drink some summer. This new soda from Sunkist, with its effervescent fizz and bright lemon and berry flavors, tastes perfect for a summer picnic. It’s loaded with high fructose corn syrup, though, so make this a special-occasion drink. You know, like when you need a winter pick-me-up.

Size: 2-liter bottle

Price: $2.19

Available: other grocery stores