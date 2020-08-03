Best Bites: Sun-Maid Bites, Birthday Cake

When I first got the Sun-Maid Birthday Cake Bites, I hesitated to try them. Birthday cake-flavored raisin bars? Sounded odd. But I found that they don't really taste like birthday cake or raisins. Instead, they taste like less chewy vanilla Chewy Bars. The flavors mix well together, with the mini bites giving you the tiniest combo of raisin, vanilla icing, sprinkles, nuts and oats. It's just the right size - anything bigger, given the ingredients, might be too overwhelming - and the kind of little snack that I find myself reaching for every time I pass the cupboard.

Size: 3 ounces

Price: $2.99

Available: Most grocery stores

