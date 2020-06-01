Best Bites: Stuffed Puffs

When I opened a bag of Stuffed Puffs' new Chocolate on Chocolate version, my kids devoured a few immediately as snacks. "Good," they said. Not blown away. Then we tried them on the campfire. "Amazing," said one. "Good mix of chocolate to marshmallow," said the other. I loved that they didn't create the big mess of a regular s'mores treat because the chocolate is wrapped inside the marshmallow. It's genius, really.

Size: 8.6 ounces

Price: $3.98

Available: Walmart stores and online at stuffedpuffs.com

