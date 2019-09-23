Best Bites: Strawberry Krispies

They snap, crackle, pop and now taste like strawberry. The new Kellogg's Strawberry Krispies puts a sweet spin on the classic original. The strawberry flavoring tastes authentic and not overly sweet. But for us, the Strawberry Krispies still takes third place behind the original and chocolate Krispies, despite its refreshingly fruity flavor.

Size: 11.5 ounces

Price: $4.19

Available: Grocery stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com