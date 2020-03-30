Best Bites: Snyder's Parmesan Garlic Pretzel Pieces

Snyder's is back with another delicious flavor of crunchy pretzel pieces. And this time, they're packing a punch. The bold Parmesan and garlic flavor is more than enough to keep you coming back for more. There's so much flavor packed on these bite-sized pieces that you'll be licking your chops - and your fingers. Keep some mints nearby, though, because these pretzel pieces will leave an aftertaste that lasts all day.

Size: 10 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Grocery stores everywhere

