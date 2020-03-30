March 30, 2020From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Snyder's Parmesan Garlic Pretzel Pieces
Snyder's is back with another delicious flavor of crunchy pretzel pieces. And this time, they're packing a punch. The bold Parmesan and garlic flavor is more than enough to keep you coming back for more. There's so much flavor packed on these bite-sized pieces that you'll be licking your chops - and your fingers. Keep some mints nearby, though, because these pretzel pieces will leave an aftertaste that lasts all day.
Size: 10 ounces
Price: $3.89
Available: Grocery stores everywhere
