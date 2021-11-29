Best Bites: Snyder of Hanover Twisted Sour Cream and Onion pretzel sticks

Ever since Dot’s Pretzels, with its seasoned twists, came into popularity, other pretzel companies have been trying to catch up. And we, the consumers, are the beneficiaries of that. These sour cream and onion flavored twists from Snyder’s of Hanover offer just the right amount of flavored dust over a perfectly crunchy pretzel.

Size: 12 ounces

Price: $2.86

Available: Most grocery stores