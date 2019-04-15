April 15, 2019From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Sensible Portions Veggie Chips
From the brand that created Veggie Straws comes stackable Veggie Chips. Veggie Chips combine potatoes and a variety of vegetables into bite-sized chips. Veggie Chips come in Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Sea Salt, BBQ, Sea Salt and Vinegar, and Pizza.
Size: 5 ounces
Price: $2.19
Available: Grocery stores, including Target
