Best Bites: Sensible Portions Veggie Chips

From the brand that created Veggie Straws comes stackable Veggie Chips. Veggie Chips combine potatoes and a variety of vegetables into bite-sized chips. Veggie Chips come in Sour Cream and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Sea Salt, BBQ, Sea Salt and Vinegar, and Pizza.

Size: 5 ounces

Price: $2.19

Available: Grocery stores, including Target

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com