Best Bites: Rice Krispies Treats Snap Crackle Poppers Cookies 'n' Creme

It was inevitable that those Rice Krispies Treats that were a part of everyone's childhood (except mine) should find their way to the grocery store snack aisle. These are little nuggets the size of large dice with all the chewy marshmallow goodness you'd expect and a cookies 'n' creme coating to provide extra sweetness and a not unpleasant flavor. They're kind of pricey, though.

Size: 7.1 ounces

Price: $5.49

Available: Grocery stores

