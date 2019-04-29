Best Bites: Red Rock Deli Red Coconut Curry Chips

Does the mood for curry sometimes strike you when there's no Thai restaurant in sight? Or getting to one takes too much trouble? Grab a bag of these chips that taste like a bowl of red curry, flavored with slightly spicy cayenne pepper and coconut milk. The complex flavor is perfect on the sturdy, crispy chip.

Size: 6.88 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocery stores, including Target

