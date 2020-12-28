Best Bites: Q Mixers Spectacular Grapefruit

For those of us who have become amateur bartenders in the pandemic, Q Mixers may be just what we need. They are single-serving size drinks made to be mixed with alcohol, so they have bolder flavors, are less sweet and have more carbonation. I’ve tried several of the 11 flavors they make, and my favorite is Spectacular Grapefruit. Mix it with tequila and a lime wedge for an easy paloma that tastes like a lot more effort went into it than it did.

Size: Available as a four-pack of 6.7 ounce bottles or 7.5 ounce cans

Price: $3.99 (for the cans)

Available: Target and other retailers