Best Bites: Pure Crumbs Crumb Cake Bark

Supposedly, these are healthful snacks. We would have never guessed. You know the top of the crumb cake you love to eat, Pure Crumbs added that to a snack cookie and created an absolutely yummy treat. But turns out, founder Lauren Fleri, a New York fitness trainer, created them as a healthful snack for athletes. A single-serving packet has 130 calories, is gluten- and dairy-free and contains simple ingredients: a garbanzo bean flour blend, organic evaporated cane juice, eggs, almond flour, coconut oil, organic palm shortening, almond milk and cinnamon.

Price: $29.95 for 12 packets

Available: Purecrumb.com

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com