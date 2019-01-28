Best Bites: Pringles Wavy

Corrugated potato chips - the chips that have ridges - are engineered to be stronger than ordinary chips so they don't break when plunged into a dip. The notoriously fragile Pringles has belatedly jumped onto the corrugated bandwagon with their new line of Wavy chips, which are indeed more muscular than the average Pringle. They have a heftier flavor, too, which is not at all unwelcome. We tried the Fire Roasted Jalapeno flavor, which combines a punch of heat with the robust taste.

Size: 4.8 ounces

Price: $1.50 (on sale)

Available: Grocery stores, convenience stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com