Best Bites: Pop-Tarts Pretzel Chocolate

Before I tried Pop-Tarts' new Pretzel Chocolate snack, I expected a crunch. Much to my surprise, I found it chewy, even after it was toasted. The soft pretzel envelopes the chocolate, but neither leaves a particularly memorable taste. It's the topping of salt that does the trick for me. Unlike some pretzels, this one, thankfully, isn't flooded with salt. Rather, just enough salt cuts through, giving it an added sprinkle of taste and reminding me of a chocolate-covered pretzel.

Size: 13.5 ounces

Price: $2.99

Available: Most grocery stores

