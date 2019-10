Pop-Tarts Bites taste better than the original Pop-Tart. The bite's smaller shape allows the pastry to hold more filling than the original Pop-Tarts can. Because they come in portable pouches, you can eat these on the go. Pop-Tarts Bites come in frosted strawberry and brown sugar cinnamon flavor.

Size: 1.4 ounces per pouch

Price: $3.69

Available: Grocery stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com