The bag says “hot and spicy” but there’s really nothing hot or spicy about these cashews. They taste like regular cashews with a dash of seasoning. And that is good enough for me. As someone who struggles with spicy food, this is just the right amount of tanginess — a savory switch-up from the normally bland cashew. Just don’t believe the bag.

Size: 6 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Most grocery stores