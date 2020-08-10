Pillsbury/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS
Best Bites: Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownies

August 10, 2020
From www.stltoday.com
By Benjamin Simon, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownies

I admit, I'm a sucker for a basic brownie treat. No nuts. No sprinkles. Just plain old processed chocolate. This brownie is no different - the chocolate melts and sits in your mouth as you eat. It doesn't try to combine a variety of flavors that don't fit. Instead, it's just chocolate on chocolate on chocolate - perfect for me.

Size: 5.34 ounces

Price: $3.49

Available: Most grocery stores

