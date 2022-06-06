Best Bites: Pepperidge Farms Thin & Crispy Butter Crisp Cookies

The rich browned butter taste makes these cookies absolutely delicious. The crisp texture makes them light and almost airy. Before you know it, you are offering a bag (of 14 cookies) to a few co-workers and they are all gone. The most-heard comment: “I couldn’t eat just one.” Like all Pepperidge Farm products, they are quality cookies, but these go far beyond even a Milano because they taste almost homemade.

Size: 6.9 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Grocers