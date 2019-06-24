Best Bites: Pepperidge Farm's Naples Citrus

These cookies will leave you feeling satisfied and craving more. Beginning with a tangy lemon-orange bite undercut with the sweet taste of chocolate, this cookie tastes like a mix between lemon meringue pie and a dark chocolate bar. It crumbles in your mouth just like a biscuit does and the unique mix of tastes is incorrigible.

Size: 6 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Grocery stores

