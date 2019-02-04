Best Bites: Pepperidge Farm Mackinac Oatmeal Chocolate cookies

Pepperidge Farm brings a new choice for packaged cookies to the shelf with the newest addition to their lineup: Mackinac, a soft-baked oatmeal milk chocolate cookie. The chocolate chunks complement a hearty oatmeal base, coming together as a sweet and soft cookie.

Size: 8.6 ounces

Cost: $3.49

Available: Grocery stores, including Schnucks

