Best Bites: Pepperidge Farm Mackinac Oatmeal Chocolate cookies

From www.mctdirect.com
By
 By Elena Quinones, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Pepperidge Farm/Pepperidge Farm/TNS

Mackinac Oatmeal Chocolate cookies.

Pepperidge Farm brings a new choice for packaged cookies to the shelf with the newest addition to their lineup: Mackinac, a soft-baked oatmeal milk chocolate cookie. The chocolate chunks complement a hearty oatmeal base, coming together as a sweet and soft cookie.

Size: 8.6 ounces

Cost: $3.49

Available: Grocery stores, including Schnucks

eat