Best Bites: Pepperidge Farm Mackinac Oatmeal Chocolate cookies
February 4, 2019From www.mctdirect.com
Pepperidge Farm/Pepperidge Farm/TNS
Pepperidge Farm brings a new choice for packaged cookies to the shelf with the newest addition to their lineup: Mackinac, a soft-baked oatmeal milk chocolate cookie. The chocolate chunks complement a hearty oatmeal base, coming together as a sweet and soft cookie.
Size: 8.6 ounces
Cost: $3.49
Available: Grocery stores, including Schnucks
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com