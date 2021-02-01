Best Bites: Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan Cookies

What do they grow at Pepperidge Farm? Apparently, they grow cookies, and they’re awfully good at it. Joining the beloved lineup of Milanos, Chessmen and more is the newest offering, Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Butter Pecan cookies. These are heavy on the butter (always a good thing) with just enough bits of pecan in them to be there when you want it.

Size: 5.9 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Grocery stores