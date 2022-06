These snack cakes, which come two to a package, are a soft take on a classic treat. The chocolate cakes with a creme filling between them are reminiscent of an Oreo but taste a lot like a Hostess treat (a cupcake or maybe a HoHo), but that’s not a bad thing. They are still yummy and packaged so they can be eaten on the go.

Size: Five (2.2 ounces) snack packs

Price: $3.28

Available: Walmart and other grocers