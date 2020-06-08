Best Bites: Once Again Organic Unsweetened Peanut Butter

If you are looking for a clean, simple snack to feed your family, this peanut butter is made from only two ingredients: peanuts and salt. We love it on apples or bananas, which provide the sweetness you may be used to in more commercial peanut butters. Plus, it comes in a glass jar and that just makes it feel like a little something more special.

Size: 16 ounces

Price: $7.15

Available: onceagainnutbutter.com and some Whole Foods

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com