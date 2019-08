Post's new Nutter Butter Cereal combines the nuttiness of the famous cookie and a sweetness similar to the dessert known as puppy chow. You can start your morning or have an afternoon snack with these crunchy, peanut-shaped pieces.

Size: 11 ounces

Price: $1.49

Available: Grocery stores

