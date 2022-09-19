Best Bites: Moon Cheese

This is my No. 1 new favorite snack. Tiny balls of dried cheese are packed with flavor in this treat that is crunchy, high in protein, keto-friendly, gluten-free and requires no refrigeration. Moon Cheese comes in a variety of flavors including White Chedda Black Peppa, Garlickin’ Parmesan, Cheddar Believe It and more. They are perfect for nibbling with a glass of wine or in lieu of an after-workout protein bar.

Size: 2 ounces

Price: $3.50

Available: Grocers