September 19, 2022From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Moon Cheese
NutraDried LLC/NutraDried LLC/TNS
This is my No. 1 new favorite snack. Tiny balls of dried cheese are packed with flavor in this treat that is crunchy, high in protein, keto-friendly, gluten-free and requires no refrigeration. Moon Cheese comes in a variety of flavors including White Chedda Black Peppa, Garlickin’ Parmesan, Cheddar Believe It and more. They are perfect for nibbling with a glass of wine or in lieu of an after-workout protein bar.
Size: 2 ounces
Price: $3.50
Available: Grocers