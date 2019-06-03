Best Bites: M&M's Crispy Mint Milk Chocolate Bar

The concept is irresistible: a minty milk chocolate candy bar studded with crisp rice (a la Nestle Crunch) and Mini M&M's. Surprisingly, the tiny M's are completely redundant; they add nothing. But what you're left with is a remarkably smooth milk chocolate with a lovely mint accent and bits of crisp rice. And there's nothing wrong with that.

Size: 3.8 ounces

Price: $1.99

Available: Grocery stores

