Best Bites: Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars

The clever folks at Trader Joe's have released a seasonal dessert that is utterly addictive. Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are tiny (13 to a 1-ounce serving) chocolate shortbread cookies coated in minty chocolate land dotted with nonpareils. They resemble Girl Scout Thin Mints, but their star shape and small size mean they have a higher mint-chocolate-to-cookie ratio.

Size: 10 ounces

Price: $2.99

Available: Trader Joe's

