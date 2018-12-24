Best Bites: Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars
December 24, 2018 | 4:30am
Best Bites: Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars
The clever folks at Trader Joe's have released a seasonal dessert that is utterly addictive. Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars are tiny (13 to a 1-ounce serving) chocolate shortbread cookies coated in minty chocolate land dotted with nonpareils. They resemble Girl Scout Thin Mints, but their star shape and small size mean they have a higher mint-chocolate-to-cookie ratio.
Size: 10 ounces
Price: $2.99
Available: Trader Joe's
