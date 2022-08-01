Best Bites: MingsBings

Created by chef Ming Tsai of Food Network fame, MingsBings are tasty burrito-like wraps filled with goodies. And all are vegan. Every variety we tried (buffalo cauliflower, sausage and peppers and veggie-filled patty) was full of flavor. The veggies are wrapped in a delicious tortilla-like pocket and come pre-oiled, so all you do is cook and eat. Try them in the air fryer, oven or in a pan. The box doesn’t give directions for microwaving them, but I did it, and they tasted amazing.

Size: Each box contains two and is 8.8 ounces

Price: $74.99 for the variety pack shown here (two boxes each of three flavors)

Available: Order online at mingbings.com or on amazon.com