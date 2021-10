We all know that Milano has perfected the grocery store cookie, with its two shortbreads sandwiching a layer of chocolate. Well, now Milano has perfected the pumpkin cookie, too, which isn’t an easy task. The flavor is subtle, not like some pumpkin flavorings, light on the pumpkin and the spices, but perfectly paired with that layer of chocolate.

Size: 9.05 ounces

Price: $3.89

Available: Grocery stores