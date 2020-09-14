Best Bites: Maui Style Original Potato Chips

Lay's chips are my measuring stick for plain potato chips. And, for better or worse, the Maui Style chips, with their abundance of salt and grease, taste like Lay's chips. But there are some notable differences. While the thin Lay's chips almost melt in your mouth, the crunchiness of the Maui Style chips allow you to appreciate more of the chip. They're not overly crunchy or thick though, like other gourmet-styled chips. They're somewhere in the middle - a little Lay's, a little gourmet - and maybe just the right combo.

Size: 6 ounces

Price: $3.69

Available: Most grocery stores

