Best Bites: Manischewitz Chanukah House

Create a new family tradition with the do-it-yourself Manischewitz Chanukah House cookie decorating kit, much like a gingerbread house kit. It comes with everything kids (or adults) need — from cookies and icing to a sanding sugar and a candy menorah — to build their own edible holiday cottage. And the cookies themselves are actually surprisingly tasty. It’s certified kosher, and made in a nut- and peanut-free facility.

Size • 2 pounds, 14.9 ounces

Price • $22.99

Available • amazon.com; manischewitz.com/chanukah-house/