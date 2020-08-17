Best Bites: Mandalorian Cereal

This cereal inspired by the Disney+ (and Emmy-nominated) show "The Mandalorian," could have tasted like dust, and I would not have cared. Seeing that cute baby Yoda, or the Child more correctly, on the box every morning absolutely made my day. But luckily, the cereal itself is yummy. Round fruity corn bites that taste a lot like Fruit Loops are mixed with green marshmallows in the shape of baby Yoda heads, so every bite is a delight.

Size: Two-bag box, 33 ounces total

Price: $5.98

Available: Sam's Club; it will be in Walmart stores in mid-August and many stores nationally in September

