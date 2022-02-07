February 7, 2022From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Luzianne Unsweet Tea
Daniel Neman/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS
Those of us who like unsweetened iced tea can sometimes feel like we are alone in the desert — alone in the desert without iced tea. It can be downright impossible to find bottled unsweetened tea. Now, Luzianne has stepped up to fill the void. The tea tastes a little like it was made from a concentrate, but at least it is a concentrate of nothing but tea and water.
Size: 18.5 ounces
Price: $1.59
Available: Other grocery stores