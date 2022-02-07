  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Best Bites: Luzianne Unsweet Tea

February 7, 2022
From www.stltoday.com
By
Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Daniel Neman/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

FOOD-BESTBITES-LUZIANNE-UNSWEET-TEA-SL.

Those of us who like unsweetened iced tea can sometimes feel like we are alone in the desert — alone in the desert without iced tea. It can be downright impossible to find bottled unsweetened tea. Now, Luzianne has stepped up to fill the void. The tea tastes a little like it was made from a concentrate, but at least it is a concentrate of nothing but tea and water.

Size: 18.5 ounces

Price: $1.59

Available: Other grocery stores