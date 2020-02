Although many may be skeptical about the quality of a taco-flavored cracker, these Loaded Cheesy Taco Cheez-Its actually make it work. Light yet flavorful with just the right amount of seasoning, this snack really does taste like it came straight out of your local taco joint.

Size: 9 ounces

Price: $4.59

Available: Supermarkets everywhere

