Best Bites: Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips

Spice up your quarantine chip selection with Lay's Wavy Fried Green Tomato chips. An ode to a Southern favorite, the chip brand transforms mom's homemade cooking into an everyday treat. Notes of tanginess reminiscent of sour cream and onion combined with the added crunchiness of the wavy cut make this chip a must-try. Purchase alongside Lay's other new chip flavors to create a tasting menu of snacks or pair with Fannie Flagg's "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" for a cozy (and delicious) afternoon read.

Size: 7.5 ounces

Price: $3.69

Available: Most grocery stores

