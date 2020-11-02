Best Bites: Kit Kat Duos Mint & Dark Chocolate

I wanted to try the Kit Kat Duos mainly because they looked cool with their neon green coloring, almost resembling a lightsaber. But on first bite, the mint tempered my high hopes. It tasted too strong, making me question if there's even chocolate in the Kit Kat. The classic wafer crunch holds the Kit Kat together until the aftertaste. That's when the mint finally settles and the chocolate appears, giving the Kit Kat the balance it needs.

Size: 1.5 ounces

Price: 99 cents

Available: Most grocery stores

