Best Bites: Kinder Bueno Minis

I’ve never had a Kinder Bueno bar, but I hear they are quite popular. When the sample folks at Walmart gave me a little pack of these mini versions, I was excited to give them a try. Now I see why they are so popular. Light and crispy hazelnut wafers are covered by milk and dark chocolate but inside there’s a surprise: a creamy caramel center. They taste a lot like a Ferrero Rocher, but perhaps more decadent.

Size: 5.7 ounces

Price: $3.98

Available: Walmart and other grocery stores