Best Bites: Kellogg's Raisin Bran with Bananas

By Daniel Neman, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Kellogg's Raisin Bran wiht Bananas

Bananas that come in a box of cereal? We were intrigued. Kellogg's did indeed put sweetened dried banana chips in their iconic Raisin Bran, but then they added extra banana flavor to the cereal flakes, too. That was a smart move, because the cereal now has a lovely and not overpoweringly banana flavor when mixed with milk, but it's a little weird if you eat the cereal dry.

Size: 14.5 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocery stores

