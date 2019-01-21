Best Bites: Kellogg's Honey Nut Frosted Flakes

Don't get me wrong. I thoroughly enjoyed Kellogg's Honey Nut Frosted Flakes. It resembles their familiar frosted flakes, but the sweetening is honey - which makes a lovely pairing with the flakes. The only problem I had with it is the name: There are no nuts in Kellogg's Honey Nut Corn Flakes, no nuts at all. It is possible they contain a tiny amount of nut flavoring, but I couldn't taste it. It's honey frosted flakes all the way, and you could do worse than that.

Size: 13.7 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocery stores

Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com