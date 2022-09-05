Best Bites: Kellogg's Eggo Cereal

Often in this Best Bites feature we will say a cereal tastes just as good without milk as it does with. But in the case of this Eggo cereal, it tastes substantially better without milk. Bite-size Eggo-shaped pieces are delightfully crispy and taste of a rich sweetness that comes from the added maple syrup. The milk causes it to lose the crispness and somehow the maple flavor. But you know what doesn’t cause that? Ice cream. Sprinkle a few over your next scoop, and you will thank me.

Size: 8.8 ounces

Price: $4.39

Available: Grocers