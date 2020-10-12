Best Bites: Kellogg's Corn Pops Jumbo Snax

I find myself grabbing the Kellogg's Corn Pops Jumbo Snax every time I pass the cabinets - and it's not necessarily because of the taste. Rather, they're the perfectly sized snack. Thankfully, the "jumbo" name on its labeling is an exaggeration. They are shaped like marble-sized balls, ideal for cupping into your hand and popping into your mouth. On the outside, they feel rough with little craters, but when I bite through the crunch, the roughness disappears, and I'm left with the satisfying taste of dissolved caramel.

Size: 6 ounces

Price: $3.98

Available: Most grocery stores

