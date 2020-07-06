Best Bites: Kellogg's Club Minis Mix

Tired of the traditional trail mix? If you're a cracker aficionado, you're in luck. Kellogg's sells its beloved Club crackers in a blend that includes caramel popcorn, yogurt-covered cranberries and salted roasted almonds. The distribution of the mix's snacks are not proportional, so don't expect a bag with enough caramel popcorn that you can cherry-pick the good stuff and avoid the rest like the M&Ms in your trail mix. However, the flavor variety provides a muted sweetness that is refreshingly delicious, and if berries don't strike your fancy, there is a mix for cheese lovers, too. Plus, at 150 calories a serving, it could be a great snack replacement to help shed the quarantine 15.

Size: 6.3 ounces

Price: $2.50

Available: Most grocery stores

