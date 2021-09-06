Best Bites: Kellogg’s Bakery Inspired Cinnabon Jumbo Snax

Cinnabon is one of the more divisive topics in fast food — some love it, others are disgusted by it. For those who love the gooey confections, sugary cinnamon treats have become a lot more portable and a lot less messy.

Kellogg’s Bakery Inspired Cinnabon Jumbo Snax have miniaturized the classic cinnamon roll into crunchy cereal pieces, packaged into convenient snack packs. These sweet swirls are great for a midday dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Size: 12 (12 gram) packs

Price: $3.99

Available: Grocers