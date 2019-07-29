Best Bites: Jif Power Ups

If you're allergic to peanuts, keep your distance as Jif lovers gather to celebrate. The company's new snack is crunchy on the outside with a light layer of nutty granola. Then comes the surprise. Creamy peanut butter is just below the surface, providing a contrast to the previous crunchiness. With bits of leftover granola sitting at the bottom of the bag, you'll be left with a little snack, even when you thought you were done.

Size: 37 grams (5 pouches per box)

Price: $2.50

Available: Grocery stores

