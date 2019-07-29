July 29, 2019From www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: Jif Power Ups
J.M. Smucker Company/J.M. Smucker Company/TNS
If you're allergic to peanuts, keep your distance as Jif lovers gather to celebrate. The company's new snack is crunchy on the outside with a light layer of nutty granola. Then comes the surprise. Creamy peanut butter is just below the surface, providing a contrast to the previous crunchiness. With bits of leftover granola sitting at the bottom of the bag, you'll be left with a little snack, even when you thought you were done.
Size: 37 grams (5 pouches per box)
Price: $2.50
Available: Grocery stores
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com