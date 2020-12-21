Best Bites: JB's Gourmet Spice Blends

If you are still looking for holiday gift ideas, and you have a foodie on your list, try this selection of spice blends from JB’s Gourmet Spice Blends. Choose three for a gift set from flavors including its signature Red Dirt barbecue seasoning or its yummy Prairie Dust, a savory all-purpose blend. The spices are made in Ozark, Missouri, by veteran Joshua Brack.

Size: 3 half-pint jars

Price: $18.99

Available: jbspiceblends.com