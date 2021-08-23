Best Bites: Jalapeño Pretzel Kravings

Are you constantly disappointed by jalapeño snacks that lack both spice and flavor? If so, you need look no further than the Pretzel Kravings Jalapeño Homestyle Pretzels. Each one of these pretzel twists packs a surprising amount of flavor; incredibly, they actually have the flavor of the pepper itself, unlike most other so-called jalapeño snacks. Once you open the bag, it is hard to stop yourself from finishing these addictive snacks.

Size: 10 ounces

Price: $4.99

Available: Grocery store snack aisles