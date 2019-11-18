November 18, 2019 | 5:35amFrom www.stltoday.com
Best Bites: IWON Organics Carmelized Onion Protein Puffs
IWON Organics/TNS/TNS
Shed any preconceptions you may have about healthy snacks. These organic, plant-based puffs are as addictive to eat at potato chips but won't leave you feeling guilty afterward. The only drawback is you'll taste onion for the rest of the day.
Size: 1.5 ounce
Price: $23.92 for a set of eight
Available: Online only at iwonorganics.com
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com