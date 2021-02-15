Best Bites: Honey Nut Cheerio Treat Bars

Honey Nut Cheerios have been a staple in my life since I was old enough to pour a bowl of cereal in the morning. Now, the cereal is available in tiny little treat bars. Biting into the snack, the sweet taste of honey explodes onto the taste buds. The sweetness lasts throughout the entire bar while also having a satisfying crunch to it. The crunch, however, makes it feel like you’re eating straight from the box rather than the bowl. Gone are the days of needing milk to feel satisfied with your cereal. Honey Nut Cheerios Treat Bars are fulfilling, leaving you ready to approach the day with the “I-actually-ate-breakfast-today” glow.

Size: 8 (.85 ounce) bars

Price: $2.99

Available: Walmart and Target