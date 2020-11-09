Best Bites: Hershey Kisses cereal

November 9, 2020 | 5:31amFrom www.stltoday.com
General Mills/General Mills/TNS
The first bite of the Hershey Kisses cereal is surprisingly crunchy — almost too crunchy. Consider letting the cereal sit in milk for a few minutes first. It won't make the cereal soggy. Actually, it will help soften the crunch and dilute some of the chocolate. Either way, prepare yourself for a satisfying stomachache — you will probably eat too much.
Size: 10.9 ounces
Price: $3.99
Available: Most grocery stores
___
(c)2020 St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC
_____