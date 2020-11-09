Best Bites: Hershey Kisses cereal

The first bite of the Hershey Kisses cereal is surprisingly crunchy — almost too crunchy. Consider letting the cereal sit in milk for a few minutes first. It won't make the cereal soggy. Actually, it will help soften the crunch and dilute some of the chocolate. Either way, prepare yourself for a satisfying stomachache — you will probably eat too much.

Size: 10.9 ounces

Price: $3.99

Available: Most grocery stores

